Sanders Puts Pressure on Bloomberg as Ex-Mayor Enters 2020 Presidential Race

The Democratic presidential field just grew larger, as billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced earlier on Sunday his entry into the 2020 US presidential race as a Democrat.

US Democratic Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders immediately put pressure on Bloomberg, asserting that billionaires will not last long in the US 2020 presidential race.

"We do not believe that billionaires have the right to buy elections, and that is why we are going to overturn Citizens United, that is why multi-billionaires like Mr. Bloomberg are not going to get very far in this election, that is why we are going to end voter suppression in America," the Senator said during a Sunday campaign event in Hillsboro, New Hampshire.

Sanders later took to Twitter, affirming that nothing scares “the billionaire class more than a strong union movement”. Sanders added that he and his supporters will “fight for a union for every worker”.

We do not believe that billionaires have the right to buy elections.



That is why multi-billionaires like Michael Bloomberg are not going to get very far in this election. pic.twitter.com/738Eg5ssLe — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 24, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, Bloomberg announced that he would join the race to win the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for president in 2020, in a bid to “defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America”, despite previous statements in March in which the ex-mayor said he would not run, suggesting instead that the Democratic Party "nominate a Democrat who will be in the strongest position to defeat Trump".