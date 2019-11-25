DoD Chief Asks for Navy Secretary Resignation Amid Probe Into Court-Martialed Navy SEAL - Report

The Secretary of the US Navy Richard Spencer earlier denied reports alleging his resignation if US President Donald Trump was successful in his attempt to subvert the process of demoting Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper reportedly asked for ousting Spencer on Sunday after learning that US Navy Secretary had privately proposed to the White House officials that if they did not interfere in Gallagher's case, then Spencer would ensure that Gallagher, accused of war crimes, was able to retire as a Navy SEAL.

Spencer's private proposal to the Trump administration - which he did not disclose to the Pentagon chief - contradicted his public position on Gallagher's case, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said, according to The Washington Post.

“Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position [...] I wish Richard well”, Esper said, cited by The Washington Post.

According to the Pentagon spokesman, cited by the media outlet Esper and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, learned of Spencer’s private offer to the White House earlier this week when they spoke with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier Trump intervened in the cases of Gallagher and two soldiers, issuing pardons to Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, who faced a murder trial next year, and former 1st Lt. Clint Lorance - who was convicted in 2013 in the murder of two unarmed men in Afghanistan - and restored the Navy SEAL rank of Edward Gallagher, who was recently demoted following the acquittal of murder charges.

Golsteyn had been set to stand trial for an alleged killing of a detained terrorist bomb-maker in Afghanistan, reportedly due to fear the prisoner would continue to threaten American troops.

Lorance was convicted earlier on charges that he ordered his men to shoot three men on a motorcycle speeding in their direction. Lorance served more than six years of a 19-year sentence for the 2012 incident in Afghanistan.

Gallagher had been demoted following a July conviction for posing in a photo with the body of a dead terrorist during a 2017 deployment in Iraq but cleared of murder charges stemming from the fighter’s fatal stabbing.