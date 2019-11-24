'I'm Running to Defeat Donald Trump': Michael Bloomberg Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has launched a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, a statement published on his official website shows.
“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions. He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage. The stakes could not be higher. We must win this election. And we must begin rebuilding America. I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead", Bloomberg said.
Michael Bloomberg served as the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 and is the founder of Bloomberg News. His net worth is estimated at well over $50 billion.
