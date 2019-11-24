Register
14:38 GMT +324 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in San Diego.

    'Still Here': US Navy Chief Denies Resigning Amid Spat With Trump Over SEAL Case

    © AP Photo / Julie Watson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Trump's decision to pardon several servicemen accused of war crimes has already caused a stir among some people in the US military and his most recent move to intervene in the SEAL status review process can only complicate the situation.

    US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has officially denied rumours that he has threatened to resign if President Donald Trump decides to terminate the review process for the SEAL status of Edward Gallagher, a chief petty officer who was recently pardoned by POTUS of his misconduct during deployment.

    "Contrary to popular belief, I am still here. I did not threaten to resign", he stated.

    His alleged plans to resign were reported by The New York Times, citing unnamed administration officials. The report came in the wake of Spencer's comment that he wants to conduct a panel review of Gallagher's SEAL status despite POTUS making statements on Twitter that he would not allow the Navy to take away the serviceman's Trident Pin – a symbol of being a SEAL.

    At the same time, the Navy chief admitted that the military would have to abide by Trump's decision if he opts to defend Gallagher's SEAL status. He noted, though, that a Twitter post can't be considered an official order and therefore plans to hold a panel review of Gallagher's case remain in force.

    "I believe the process matters for good order and discipline. If the president requests to stop the process, the process stops. Good order and discipline is also obeying orders from the president of the United States", he explained.

    Rift in the US Military

    Gallagher was stripped of his rank after a court-martial found him guilty of discrediting the US military by posing in a photo with a dead Daesh* fighter, but acquitted him of charges of murdering the terrorist prisoner and of shooting unarmed civilians during his deployment in Mosul, Iraq in 2017, which would have qualified as a war crime.

    The SEAL was recently restored in rank by a clemency issued by President Trump, who criticised the case for treating Gallagher unfairly from the start. The decision caused a rift in the military, which has organised a panel scheduled for 5 December to review Gallagher's status as a member of the elite SEAL force. Trump, however, has vowed to oppose the plans to strip him of his SEAL membership.

    US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher prepares to answer a question from the media
    © REUTERS / John Gastaldo
    US Navy SEAL Accused of War Crimes Will Retain His Elite Rank, Trump Vows

    According to a report by The New York Times, citing anonymous administration officials, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley tried to convince Trump not to intervene in the process. They argued that otherwise, he could lose both Navy chief Spencer and the commander of the SEALs, Collin Green, who previously fumed with anger over Trump's clemency for Gallagher. It's unclear whether POTUS has decided to heed their advice or not.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    Internal Probe Reveals Slapping Bet Left Navy SEAL Student in Medically-Induced Coma
    US Navy SEAL Accused of War Crimes Will Retain His Elite Rank, Trump Vows
    US Navy Secretary Refutes Resignation in Row With Trump Over Convicted Navy SEAL
    US Navy Chief Wants to Review SEAL Gallagher's Status Despite Trump's Opposition
    Court-Martialed Navy SEAL Faces Removal From Elite Special Force After Trump Restores His Rank
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Navy SEAL, SEALs, US Navy, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse