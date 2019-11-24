Three People Killed After Train Crashes Into Car in Florida - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people are believed to have been killed as a result of a train crashing into a vehicle in the southern US state of Florida, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff spokeswoman Teri Barbera, as cited by CNN, the incident happened Saturday afternoon. The car proceeded to cross the tracks, rather than stopping, and the approaching train collided with it.

Investigators believe all three people in the vehicle have been killed, but they have not been able to access the car as it was heavily damaged in the accident.

Service has been disrupted due to a vehicle strike north of West Palm Beach. The Silver Star that left Miami yesterday the 22nd bound for New York is not affected. The Silver Star that left Miami this morning is the one that is currently stopped north of West Palm Beach. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) November 23, 2019

According to train service provider Amtrak, no train passengers or crew were injured or killed by the collision. The train faced an almost 4-hour delay and continued on its path afterwards.