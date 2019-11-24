Police Investigate Mysterious Fireball Crash Near Salem, Oregon - Photo

The Federal Aviation Administration has yet to report any plane crashes in the area, while the American Meteor Society (AMS) and NASA have also not commented on the possible origin of the strange object.

Police officers are investigating a "large fireball falling to the earth" reported near the city of Salem, Oregon, according to the Statesman Journal.

The trail in the sky, noticed by a local resident on Thursday evening was initially reported to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) as a falling aircraft, however, the site of the alleged crash remains unknown.

"After the 911 call came we were able to get a helicopter in the area (as it is pretty remote) and they didn't see anything of concern. There were no reports of downed aircraft either. We really believe it was a meteor as yesterday there was a somewhat rare meteor shower in our area as well", Sheriff Mark Garton from the PCSO told Newsweek.

In the meantime, local authorities continue to search for the mysterious object in the area.