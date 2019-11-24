Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized After Fever, Chills

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ginsburg "was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection. With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning".

Last year, Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital for treatment after a fall in which she broke three ribs.

Ginsburg has served as a Supreme Court justice for more than 25 years after being appointed by former President Bill Clinton.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW