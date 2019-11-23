Register
08:55 GMT +323 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An activist holds up a sign outside the State Department during a protest of the Keystone XL pipeline on March 7, 2014 in Washington

    US Environmental Groups Make Fresh Attempt to Challenge Keystone XL Oil Pipeline in Court

    © AFP 2019 / Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US environmental and landowner groups filed an opening brief in a federal court in a fresh attempt to put a halt to the construction of the Keystone XL transborder oil pipeline in the wake of the latest leak, the US-based Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement.

    "Conservation and landowners groups filed the opening brief today in their federal lawsuit challenging the [US President Donald] Trump administration’s illegal approval of the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline. The groups are suing the Army Corps of Engineers over its failure to adequately analyse the project's effects on local waterways, lands, wildlife and communities along its 1,200-mile route", the environmentalist group said in a press release on Friday.

    Last November, a US federal court ruled that the Trump administration failed to properly analyse such factors as the environmental impact of greenhouse gases and oil spills, as well as lacked concern for indigenous groups, when authorising TransCanada (TC) Energy, the Canadian owner of the Keystone oil pipeline system, to build the cross-border section.

    Activists march during a protest of the Keystone XL pipeline
    © AFP 2019 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Activists march during a protest of the Keystone XL pipeline

    The construction was then halted but a legal and political battle over the project continued. In August, the Nebraska supreme court removed one of the last barriers to the pipeline construction supporting the regulators' decision to authorise it, made back in November 2017.

    In the opening brief, which is a written argument filed by an appellant with a court, the Sierra Club and other environmental groups are arguing that the Army Corps violated several key environmental laws when it streamlined the permitting process for the oil pipelines by using Nationwide Permit 12 (NWP 12), which allowed the Corps to bypass individual review of the projects.

    "Pipeline spills are clearly inevitable, yet the Corps has fast-tracked pipeline construction and failed to ensure that Keystone XL and other pipelines won't devastate waters that people and species rely on. Keystone XL is an environmental nightmare waiting to happen, and we must continue to fight Trump's attempt to ram this dirty fossil fuel project down America's throat", Jared Margolis, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said, as quoted in the press release.

    In his comment, Margolis referred to the oil spill in the US state of North Dakota in late October, where an estimated 383,000 gallons of oil leaked. State regulators have said that about 209,100 square feet of land have been contaminated by the leak, which almost 10 times the original estimate.

    Keystone is an oil pipeline system that moves Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in the US states of Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, the construction of the fourth phase, better known as Keystone XL, which is planned to transport oil to Nebraska, has caused a major uproar.

    The proposed section of the pipeline is planned to originate in Hardisty, pass through Baker, Montana where US-produced oil from the Bakken Formation would be added to it, and eventually terminate in Steele City in Nebraska from where it would be redistributed to other refineries and tank farms.

    President Barack Obama arriving at the TransCanada Stillwater Pipe Yard in Cushing
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File
    President Barack Obama arriving at the TransCanada Stillwater Pipe Yard in Cushing

    The pipeline has drawn the ire of environmental, landowner, and indigenous peoples groups who argue that the pipeline threatens the sensitive ecosystem through which it would traverse and that disasters like the October 29 leak would become commonplace.

    Calgary-based TC Energy has said that the $8 billion pipeline would create thousands of jobs and be a boon to long-term US energy independence. The project also enjoys the support of Trump, who has avidly advocated for expedited approval of the project.

    Tags:
    oil pipeline, Canada, Environment, environmentalists, Keystone XL Pipeline, Keystone XL, Keystone XL, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse