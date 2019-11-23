Trump Says White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway Did Some Bad Things to Her 'Whack Job’ Husband

President Trump and George Conway have an extremely “cordial” relationship and frequently trade insults on Twitter. Conway called Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria a “colossal geopolitical blunder” branding the president “incompetent”. Trump called Conway a “husband from hell”.

US President Donald Trump has said White House counselor Kellyanne Conway “must have done some bad things” to her husband to make him behave like a “whack job”. Speaking in an interview with Fox & Friends on Friday, he was asked to comment on George Conway’s speculation about former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's attempts to become Trump’s running mate in 2020, replacing Vice President Mike Pence. “Well, first of all, Kellyanne is great, but she’s married to a total whack job. I think she must have done some number on him”, the president said.

After slamming George Conway, a consistent critic of Trump, who once called the president nuts, Trump reiterated his support for Vice President Mike Pence. “Nikki would be great, but Mike Pence has done a phenomenal job as our vice president. He is our guy, he is my friend”, the president said.

Rumours have percolated for months that Trump may replace Pence with the former US ambassador to the United Nations, who suddenly resigned from her post on 8 October 2018. Former governor of South Carolina, Haley has been widely viewed as a top contender for the Oval Office if she decides to run for president in 2024.

In the same interview with Fox and Friends, President Trump praised her work as ambassador and speculated that she may return to politics.

"Nikki will absolutely be involved. She’s a friend of mine. She endorsed me with the most beautiful endorsement you’ve ever heard, she did a great job at the UN. She is now in the private sector. I assume she’s doing very well. But, Nikki will be back in some form because she’s great", President Trump said.