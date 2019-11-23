Amazon Files Lawsuit Against Pentagon Over Loss of $10 Bln Cloud Contract to Microsoft

Amazon filed a lawsuit on Friday with the Court of Federal Claims in Washington - filed under seal - to challenge the awarding of a lucrative US Department of Defence (DoD) cloud-computing contract worth as much as $10 billion to Microsoft.

According to the Seattle-based e-commerce giant, the core claims of the suit comprise “unmistakable bias” and “political influence”, which allegedly spoiled the decision-making process, The Washington Post said.

The lawsuit reportedly mentions, particularly, the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure cloud-computing project, also known as JEDI.

The Jedi project attracted media attention earlier this year when the DoD's Inspector General office kicked off a probe into the project after public concerns emerged that the Pentagon was favoring awarding the lucrative contract to Amazon.

Friday's complaint reportedly includes the July comments of US President Donald Trump, who publicly questioned whether the JEDI contract was competitive enough, citing complaints from Microsoft, Oracle and International Business Machines.

“We also believe it’s critical for our country that the government and its elected leaders administer procurements objectively and in a manner that is free from political influence [...] Numerous aspects of the JEDI evaluation process contained clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias - and it’s important that these matters be examined and rectified”, Amazon spokesman Drew Herdener said, cited by The Washington Post.

Microsoft has filed to intervene in the protest, giving it an opportunity to participate in the case.

Both legal challenges will reportedly delay the Pentagon’s implementation of a multibillion contract the DoD considers critical to its technological upgrade. JEDI is reportedly meant to create a powerful computing system that can centralize US military agency, from simple logistics to full-scale combat operations.