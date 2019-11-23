Register
00:31 GMT +323 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Google, Facebook

    Google Jumps Onto Political Ad Bandwagon, Facebook Must Be Held Accountable - Strategist

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Google announced this week that it will bar political advertisers from targeting voters on their affiliation as a means of promoting increased visibility in election ads, following tech giant Twitter. Facebook, however, chose instead to make exemptions to politicians in its ban on ads containing “deceptive false or misleading content".

    Political social media strategist Naresh Arora believes the reasoning by Twitter and Google, who jumped on the bandwagon, details that political leverage should be “earned” and not “paid”. At the same time, the entrepreneur, who leads a political campaign management company, notes that Facebook will need to be held accountable for the verification of political content eventually.

    He explains that during elections, content verification is imperative. According to him, in some of the largest countries across the globe, also the largest so-called democracies, this ideology has taken a beating due to paid political advertising. Arora says that this creates an imbalance between parties able to spend more and rivals with less money.

    “Eventually, the party that spends more on digital media campaigns gets to enjoy the undue advantage of floating political content with the idea of swaying the electorate,” he suggested.

    The strategist pointed out that although the idea that a voter’s mind should not be confused by paid content is “definitely ethical”, it should not apply exclusively to one platform and should also be used for print, audio, visual and outdoor mediums.

    “Social media is also an integral component of the umbrella term ‘media’, which implies political advertisements should be allowed to run on it to create a fair balance; provided all the necessary checks are in place,” he said.

    Proper guidelines and restrictions are needed during elections, according to Arora, including self-monitoring mechanisms for each platform and strictly abiding by the laws of each nation.

    Google’s Move on Political Ads

    Google announced earlier this week that it will bar political advertisers from targeting voters on affiliation as a means of promoting increased visibility in election ads. The tech giant vowed to limit targeting to the following categories – age, gender and location, although advertisers would still be able to do contextual targeting – sending ads to people who view stories “about, say the economy”. The new approach is aimed at prohibiting deep fakes and misleading information that “undermine participation or trust in electoral or democratic process".

    Hillary Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2019
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Hillary Clinton Wants Zuckerberg to ‘Pay a Price’ for Facebook Political Ads Approval
    The new policy will first be implemented in the United Kingdom within a week, before the 12 December general election, and then enforced in the European Union by the end of the year. The change for the rest of the world will be implemented starting 6 January 2020.

    In this regard Google is following the Twitter suite in banning almost all political ads on its platform, starting 22 November. Tech giant Facebook, however, will allow politicians to sidestep its ban on ads containing “deceptive false or misleading content". CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the decision saying “ads are an important part of the voice” especially for candidates and advocacy groups that do not appear in mainstream media.

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Wants Zuckerberg to ‘Pay a Price’ for Facebook Political Ads Approval
    Mark Zuckerberg Leads Star-Studded ‘Oscars of Science’ Night Amid Political Ad Row
    Twitter’s New Policy on Political Ads: All You Need to Know
    Twitter Political Ad Ban Policy Raises Questions As New Loopholes Revealed
    Tags:
    Mark Zuckerberg, political ads, Twitter, Google, Facebook, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse