Register
22:17 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 22, 2019 photo, a sign advertises state route 375 as the Extraterrestrial Highway, in Crystal Springs, Nev. The road boarders the Nevada Test and Training Range, the location of Area 51

    New ‘Extraterrestrial Highway’ Sign With Silhouette of Stealth Bomber Resurfaces Near Area 51

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Although nobody attempted to storm the top secret US Air Force base in the Nevada desert as this summer’s viral Facebook movement suggested, some still headed to the area to take part in alien-themed events. Ahead of this, the unusual sign was “abducted”, local media outlets report.

    A new version of the joking sign for Route 375, nicknamed the Extraterrestrial Highway, has been installed at the junction with Route 318 in Lincoln County, Nevada, after its predecessor was taken away ahead of the Storm Area 51 events.

    As the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, the plate with an alien-styled nickname of the desert route also features a silhouette of a stealth bomber, referring to the classified US Air Force facility linked to countless conspiracy theories and even thought to be a secret storage for alien technologies.

    Sign 'Abducted'

    Although the old sign “vanished” ahead of the Alienstock and Area 51 Basecamp, dedicated to this summer’s viral event, the Internet still has plenty of pictures of it covered in stickers and graffiti. The new one has been put higher up to stop vandals, the Nevada Department of Transportation explained. According to the state authorities, it is the most stolen sign in their area.

    The run-of-the-mill route received its nickname from the Nevada Commission on Tourism in 1996 as they strived to direct the attention of travellers to areas linked to the US military’s secret facilities and atomic bomb test sites.

    The region has been rumoured to conceal all kinds of secrets, ranging from aliens to new types of weapons, since the 1950s. But it ended up trending on social media this summer thanks to a joking Facebook event called Storm Area 51.

    Warning sign near secret Area 51 base in Nevada
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / X51 / Warning sign near secret Area 51 base in Nevada
    Over 2,000 People Came to ‘Storm’ Area 51 Base in US Nevada – Reports
    The event, which purportedly planned to break into the top secret Area 51 on 20 September, received overwhelming Internet coverage after two million alien hunters, many of whom are traditionally drawn to the place, vowed to partake in the event on its Facebook page, despite multiple warnings from the US military. It was formally called off at rather short notice over safety concerns, with the organisers okaying a music festival in the desert instead.

    Although the movement failed to become a reality, it gave rise to a whole series of hilarious memes widely shared online.

    Related:

    Storm Area 51 Originator Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter Over Alienstock, Relocates Event
    Over 2,000 People Came to ‘Storm’ Area 51 Base in US Nevada – Reports
    Tags:
    Facebook, tourism, aliens, Area 51, Nevada, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse