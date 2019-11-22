'Bernie vs. Bernie': Presidential Hopeful Sanders Interviews ‘Himself’

From time to time every person feels the need to have a conversation with a broadminded and intelligent collaborator, having in mind themselves. That was, perhaps, one of the motives behind the idea of US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

US Democratic senator and presidential candidate for the US 2020 election Bernie Sanders appeared on a video interview titled “Bernie vs. Bernie” with his well-known comedian impersonator James Adomian.

"What I said to myself, was, 'we don't get a fair shot in the mainstream media, so I said, what the heck, what the hey, I would interview myself. So here we are,” said the impersonator at the beginning of the interview.

It was an honor to talk to myself. https://t.co/UW7ImFAcMO — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 21, 2019

The 8-minute interview, filmed before Wednesday's Democratic debate in Atlanta and posted to YouTube on Thursday by Adomian, showed the two versions of Sanders dressed the same way and seated next to each other while humorously discussing a variety of topics related to the presidential hopeful’s electoral campaign, including the real Sanders' guarantees of free education, health care, and jobs.

During the interview, Adomian imitated the voice and gestures of Senator Sanders.

“Your shoes… abolished. You are trying to look like me,” said Sanders, accusing his doppelganger of not following his “rumpled” dressing style.

“I agree with you on this. I don’t agree with myself on everything,” Adomian responded.

The comedian, who became famous during the 2016 presidential elections while impersonating Sanders, later on Thursday tweeted a fragment of the video, tagging the Senator. Sanders retweeted the video with the comment: “It was an honor to talk to myself”.