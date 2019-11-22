‘Bull-Schiff’ T-shirts Released by Trump Campaign Go Viral On Twitter

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, spearheading an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, has occasionally engaged in verbal sparing with the embattled president, and both have accused each other of various evils.

US President Donald Trump’s campaign team on Thursday introduced a branded T-shirt for sale to benefit the president's 2020 reelection campaign under the name 'Bull-Schiff' alluding to Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff who is leading the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

The simple cotton Trump-branded T-shirt, at $30 on the president's personal website, features the word 'Bull-' followed by a caricature image of Schiff.

“Our Bull-Schiff-O-Meter is off the charts! Shifty Schiff pushed the FAKE Russian collusion story for three years and now he’s on to another sham. Don’t let Adam Schiff get away with the bull-Schiff Ukrainian investigation. SHOP NOW,” according to a tweet from the Trump reelection campaign team.

Brad Parscale, the current campaign manager for the president, is convinced that Trump supporters will quickly purchase the shirt as a means of proudly expressing their opinion.

“Americans can plainly see the Bull Schiff that’s going on in the sham impeachment hearings and now they can make their feelings known with these great new t-shirts,” said Parscale, quoted by The Hill.

Users on Twitter were fast to react to the new Trump-branded product release.

