Epstein Died…Or… Whatever: Cher Chimes Into Debate, Asking What Really Happened

Although paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein died in August at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre, where he was being held ahead of his pending trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors, the debate about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the suicide of the financier, who had a lot of powerful friends, does not seem to be fading.

Award-winning singer Cher has raised doubt about Jeffrey Epstein’s death as she took to Twitter to share her opinion about the scandal involving his high-profile acquaintances. In her post, the star sounded suspicious about whether the once powerful financier and convicted paedophile had actually killed himself.

“Nite [sic] Jeffery Epstein died…or… whatever. What really happened?! Don’t know ‘all’ the info, but its [sic] always those with ‘no power’ who see the wheels and smell the gasoline first”, she posted, adding that “rich&powerful men’s lives are over if they are found to be pedophiles” and that they are holding on to power.

​Although the response to her tweet was far from sweeping, as less than 1,000 people commented on it, many appreciated her speaking up.

that’s exactly right — doctor smallpenis (@CNNRGLDN) November 21, 2019

​

thank you Queen — buttigieg dance inventor (@lib_crusher) November 21, 2019

​Some directed her to the TrueAnon Podcast, dedicated to Jeffrey Epstein, with an 18K-strong following on Twitter.

cher go on @TrueAnonPod — iPhone Venezuela (@snarkusmaximus4) November 20, 2019

​Although the disgraced financier died under suspicious circumstances in August, the official verdict that it was a suicide is debated by many commenters. Over the past several weeks, thousands of netizens have joined the meme craze “Epstein didn't kill himself” on social media.

I’m gonna tell my kids the truth, Epstein didn’t kill himself. pic.twitter.com/mhwHzXHE8q — Sean O’Dea (@SeanODea13) November 20, 2019

That’s right Epstein didn’t kill himself! pic.twitter.com/bQJDzqNaTw — Craig Talley (@CraigTalley4) November 19, 2019

​US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who rubbed shoulders with Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and was Prince Andrew’s friend, was arrested in July for allegedly trafficking underage girls at his mansion for sex. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. If convicted, he could have faced up to 45 years in jail. However, he died on 10 August at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York. The official cause of his death was suicide, but this has been widely disputed by forensic experts and others.