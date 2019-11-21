Eat It, Huawei! Trump Says Asked Tim Cook to See if Apple Could Get Involved in Building 5G in US

US President Donald Trump has announced via Twitter that he asked Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook to participate in the construction of high-speed 5G networks across the country.
During my visit yesterday to Austin, Texas, for the startup of the new Mac Pro, & the discussion of a new one $billion campus, also in Texas, I asked Tim Cook to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the U.S. They have it all - Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!l— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019
The conversation between the two took place when Trump visited the company's plant in Austin, Texas. The production of the new Mac Pro started there on 20 November.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
