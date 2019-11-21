From Cooper's 'Bad Romance' to Depp's Go-Go Dancer: Top 5 Celebs Who Were in Love With Russian Girls

For years, Russian beauties have dominated the runways of international fashion shows and magazine covers, parties in posh clubs and the red carpets at renowned festivals. No wonder some A-listers have been charmed by these stunners.

Speculations about Mickey Rourke’s new Russian sweetheart has been prompted by a Page Six report citing “a spy” who saw the veteran actor cosying up with a woman, whose name is said to be Olga and who looked “23 to 26”, in one of New York’ posh restaurants.

His dating history already includes two Russian charmers – 33-year-old model Anastassija Makarenko, with whom he broke up in 2015 and 27-year-old Russian dancer Irina Koryakovtseva.

Unsurorisingly, Rourke is not the only A-lister who has fallen under a love spell by a younger Russian beauty. However, many of these love stories do not have happy endings.

Captain Jack Sparrow in Go-Go Dancer’s Net

Earlier this year, Johnny Depp, locked in legal disputes with his ex, Amber Heard, over allegations of abuse following their tumultuous divorce, was reportedly caught kissing go-go dancer Polina Glen, 24, in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

In April 2019, sources described Polina as a “hot girl” who met Depp at an LA party and who failed to recognise him at first “when he came over to introduce himself”. Reports suggested, citing a source close to the actor, that the pair were in love and that Depp was planning to propose.

However, in November speculation that the relationship is dead arose as Glen reportedly broke things off with the 56-year-old Hollywood superstar and intended to go back to her native St. Petersburg.

Girl Who Stole Adrien Brody’s Heart

Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody fell prey to the charms of a Russian model known as Lara Lieto, who is 20 years younger than him. The 46-year-old actor and the beauty from Moscow, whose real name is Larisa Tyaka and who now lives in Monaco, got to know each other during the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. However, they have not been seen together since April 2019.

Jared Leto and His Russian Ex

The frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars, who is also an Oscar-winning actor, is a frequent guest in Russia with his band. The 47-year-old, who has impressed fans with his command of Russian (which includes several phrases), also has a Russian ex-girlfriend. For some time, he dated model Valery Kaufman, born Kiselyova in Moscow in 1994. However, the paths of Jared Leto and this Victoria’s Secret angel, first spotted with him in 2015, eventually split.

Bradley Cooper’s Bad Romance

Relations between Russian beauty Irina Shayk and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper proved to last longer than similar model/actor flings. The two dated for four years and even had a child together. However, the stunner is on the market again, as the two called it quits after months of breakup rumours, multiple media outlets reported earlier this year.

Speculation reached a fever pitch during the Oscars, as many alleged that Cooper was having an affair with his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga. However, theories about their affair came crashing down after all, as the famous singer was caught on camera kissing her monitor engineer Dan Horton in July.

Mel Gibson’s Turbulent Marriage

Mel Gibson has been a subject of numerous scandals, but his relationship and divorce from Russian heartbreaker Oxana Grigoryeva became one of the loudest. The two reportedly met in 2006, which eventually resulted in Gibson’s wife of 28 years splitting from him as he cheated on her with the Russian pianist.

Grigoryeva, who divorced Timothy Dalton shortly before her romance with the Braveheart actor, gave birth to a daughter in 2009, which did not help save their relationship. She accused Gibson of beating her and lying to the court, and eventually, he was ordered to pay considerable alimony.