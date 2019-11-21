‘Becoming... Irrelevant': Internet Taunting Michelle Obama Over Grammy-Nominated Memoir

The Obamas may have left the political arena, but just to fully embark on their Hollywood ventures – not solely a lucrative contract with the streaming titan Netflix, but also Michelle’s memoir focusing on her years in the White House and what ensued afterwards.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has received a Grammy Award nomination for her spoken word album Becoming – the audio version of her bestselling autobiography and memoir that hit the book stores last year.

She made an unexpected appearance at this year’s Grammy ceremony, opening the telecast side by side with singers Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez among other stars, who together with Obama were welcomed with a standing ovation.

The Grammy nomination news has spawned mixed reactions online. While some called Obama “the epitome of First Ladies", one suggested the much publicised book is way too narcissistic.

Nominations and awards have been earned by a whole range of Democratic politicians, including President Barack Obama, he won two Grammys for his spoken word albums Dreams From My Father in 2005 and The Audacity of Hope in 2007, and Hillary Clinton for her It Takes a Village from 1996. Her husband Bill Clinton took home a Grammy for My Life in 2006.

Since leaving the White House, the Obamas have continued to occasionally attend political events, including Democratic gatherings, but the family is also trying their hand in cinematography and production, frequently rubbing shoulders with Hollywood heavy-hitters.

Last year, the couple signed a high-profile multi-million production deal with Netflix that allows them to make documentaries and other streaming content, under their own production company, Higher Ground Productions. Their first Netflix documentary aired on 21 August as part of the project.

The so-titled “American Factory” tells the story of a Midwestern factory restarted by a number of Chinese entrepreneurs, in a swipe at President Donald Trump's allegedly undelivered promises to revive the manufacturing industry in America's heartland.