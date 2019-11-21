‘MY GUY’: Ariana Grande Shares Backstage Photos of Hug With Bernie Sanders Ahead of Dem Debates

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appeared at pop star Ariana Grande’s Tuesday concert, one day before the fifth debate between Democratic presidential candidates.

Ariana Grande expressed her gratitude for and happiness with the unexpected visit by Sanders to her Atlanta concert. The pop star posted on Twitter and Instagram photos of her with Sanders backstage at the concert.

“MY GUY. Thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for!!!,” wrote Grande in her post.

The artist pointed out that she and HeadCount, a non-profit voter registration group, have collaborated on registering over 20,000 young voters at her shows.

“I’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. We adore you! Also... I will never smile this hard again,” Grande added.

Sanders replied to Grande’s tweet, thanking her for being “a wonderful entertainer” and “outstanding advocate for social justice”, saying it was “great to meet her”.

“We must all be prepared – like Ariana has shown – to fight for everyone who is struggling,” the front-running presidential candidate tweeted.

Sanders’ wife, Jane O'Meara, also tweeted a photo from the concert, thanking the pop star for supporting her spouse’s candidacy for the US presidency, adding that the show was “incredible”.