‘Laughed So Hard I Got My Period’: Netizens Slash ACLU Tweet on ‘Men Who Get Pregnant’

On Tuesday, 19 November, the world celebrated International Men’s Day and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a nonprofit advocacy, congratulated men in an unexpected way.

The ACLU triggered argument online after its Tuesday tweets hashtagged “International Men’s Day” that claimed that transgender and non-binary people should both be perceived as men.

ACLU's tweet claimed that there is more than “one way to be a man” and argued that “men who get their periods” along with those “who get pregnant and give birth” should be classified as men.

There’s no one way to be a man.



Men who get their periods are men.



Men who get pregnant and give birth are men.



Trans and non-binary men belong.#InternationalMensDay — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019

In a separate tweet under the hashtag #InternationalMensDay, the organization again stated, this time using capital letters, that “TRANS MEN ARE MEN”.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.#InternationalMensDay — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019

Twitterians reacted variously on the organization’s post. Some blamed the ACLU for promoting “cultural, ethical, moral, and scientific insanity”, while a majority laughed and joked about the not-so-obvious assertions.

Um.. I have many questions..

First question.. Is this a joke? — PLEASE STAND BY 🇺🇸 (@buzzskill_2000) November 19, 2019

This troll page is awesome. Laughed so hard I got my period. — Nick (@Nick_Curcio247) November 19, 2019

It is so sad to see an organization that once focused upon serious issues promoting cultural, ethical, moral, and scientific insanity.



Manhood and womanhood are good, beautiful things.



Confusing them is not good, it is destructive. — James White (@DrOakley1689) November 19, 2019

The @ACLU tweet just might be the most delusional tweet of 2019. Men who get periods? Men who get pregnant? They blatantly defy science, biology, and above all God. — Pastor Dale Griggs (@GriggsMinistry) November 20, 2019

There is ONLY 1 way to be a man:



1 X chromosome

1 Y chromosome



That is biology & no amount arguing to the contrary can change that! — Jay McDaniel #BanGunFreeZones (@JJayMcDaniel) November 20, 2019