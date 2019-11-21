Sharpie Defense: Netizens Roast Trump’s ‘I Want Nothing’ Notes, ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Timeline

US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland’s Wednesday testimony on Capitol Hill left many speculating about US President Trump’s alleged quid pro quo, but it was Trump’s Sharpie-scribbled rebuttal to the impeachment inquiry hearings that seemed to drive the point home.

Prior to departing the White House for Texas on November 20, Trump had some choice words to get off his chest that related to the impeachment inquiry against him and his loose relationship with Sondland - who donated $1 million to 45’s inaugural committee prior to being named chief envoy to the politico-economic bloc.

“I want nothing, I want nothing,” Trump said, quoting his alleged September 9 conversation with Sondland. “I want no quid pro quo. Tell [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to do the right thing.”

JUST IN: President Trump, reading from handwritten notes before his trip to Texas today, refutes Amb. Sondland's testimony, claiming he told Sondland, "I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo."



Netizens had a lot to say and memes to make after Trump’s post-hearing notes were blown up and put on display for public consumption.

Many agreed that Trump’s dating of his call with the ambassador to September 9 was telling, considering Sondland confirmed it was on the same day House Democrats launched their investigation.

.@CongressmanRaja points out that Trump's "I want nothing, no quid pro quo" call was ON THE SAME DAY that the House opened an investigation into said quid pro quo. pic.twitter.com/WfJSthrRGO — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 20, 2019

Additionally, the US president’s choice of words, delivery and dryness of his hands became the subject of countless memes and posts.

I want nothing. I want nothing (A)

I want no (B)

Quid pro quo (B)

Tell Zellinsky to do the right thing (A)

This is the final word from the Pres (C)

of the US (C)



I trust that the single will be available on Spotify soon. — John Voorhees (@john_voorhees) November 20, 2019

Cameras were able to zoom in on Trump’s talking points that he was holding this am before leaving the White House. Why is his skin so dry? pic.twitter.com/qNcR0tRfzp — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) November 20, 2019

this picture of Trump's notes is wild. pic.twitter.com/IscVjHcHYw — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) November 20, 2019

Normally when I want nothing I write it down twice in big black marker to remind myself. https://t.co/vxfBZ3Nl4q — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 20, 2019

Irrelevant but Trump’s notes to himself always look so much like the poems my blind 93-year-old grandmother writes in sharpie and mails us on holidays and birthdays pic.twitter.com/66DRRhKpRJ — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 20, 2019

PROSECUTOR: what evidence proves that you did not do crimes

DONALD TRUMP: [gets out piece of paper and Sharpie, writes "I DID NOT DO CRIMES"] pic.twitter.com/GTt9MQcofr — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) November 20, 2019

1st draft of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You." pic.twitter.com/cpQ2XarW4B — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) November 20, 2019

Even though Trump said Sondland’s testimony “means it’s all over,” in reference to the impeachment proceedings, social media users clearly believe otherwise - especially considering the ambassador’s testimony was only the first of the day.