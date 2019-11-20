On Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats and union leaders have yet to see action taken to ensure better protections for workers in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal signed late last year but still unratified. The deal was negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to launch a second straight day of attacks against House Speaker Pelosi over her alleged effort to stonewall the ratification of the USMCA trade agreement.

“Nancy Pelosi will go down as the least productive Speaker of the House in history,” Trump wrote Wednesday morning, accusing the speaker of being “dominated” by the agenda of New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “Plus 3 and the Radical Left.”

Nancy Pelosi will go down as the least productive Speaker of the House in history. She is dominated by AOC Plus 3 and the Radical Left. Mexico and Canada, after waiting for 6 months to be approved, are ready to flee - and who can blame them? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

According to Trump, he couldn’t blame Canada and Mexico, who he said were “ready to flee” the USMCA “after waiting for 6 months to be approved.”

The tweet followed the president’s remarks at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, during which Trump accused Mrs. Pelosi of being “grossly incompetent” in the situation around the USMCA. “All she wants to do is focus on impeachment, which his just a little pipe dream she’s got. And she can keep playing that game,” Trump said.

According to the president, Pelosi was “using USMCA to get the impeachment vote” because she allegedly lacked support for the latter in the House.

On Tuesday, Mrs. Pelosi dashed the Trump administration’s hopes to speed the ratification of the new US-Canada-Mexico trade deal, saying the House would “reach an agreement” with Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer if he were to make “the new NAFTA agreement enforceable for America’s workers.”

Along with stronger labour standards, the Democrats and union leaders are seeking improved environmental standards in the new trade deal.

The president's tweet led to a string of angry comments from his followers, with some voicing support for Trump and saying it's time for Pelosi to retire, while others blasted him and accused him of "melting down."

Nancy Pelosi’s time has passed. It’s time for her to sail into the sunset and retire. We’ve had enough of her do nothing leadership. — RD (@real_defender) November 20, 2019

America is having so much fun watching you melt down in real-time, bruh, but please slow down and give us a chance to microwave some more popcorn — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 20, 2019

YOU will go down in history as the dumbest, laziest. Most do-nothing, most incompetent, most dishonest sexist racist corrupt treasonous illegitimate president in history... #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 20, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace!



Her do nothing—

but impeach—

job performance for the American people—

for whom she works—

is a failure of EPIC proportions. — CC (@ChatByCC) November 20, 2019

© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Mexico has already ratified the new USMCA deal. On Tuesday, economic minister Graciela Marquez said she believed the whole deal could be ratified “in a few weeks.” Canada’s government has said that it plans to ratify the deal alongside the US.

President Trump is known to engage in back-and–forth bickering with Pelosi on a regular basis, often suggesting that she should “go back to San Francisco,” her home congressional district, to address its problems, including a flourishing market in illegal drugs and discarded heroin needles and piles of faeces on sidewalks.

Trump has called for a renegotiation of the North American trade deal to replace NAFTA since the 2016 campaign, as part of his campaign to redress what he said were US partners’ unfair trade practices vis-à-vis the United States. Before the deal was agreed, Trump pressured Canada and Mexico with aluminium and steel tariffs, prompting the two countries to retaliate with counter-tariffs on US goods, including industrial products and food.