Soviet Submarine Stationed in Los Angeles to Be Sold to Anonymous Buyer - Reports

A Soviet submarine stationed in Long Beach, Los Angeles near the Queen Mary ocean liner, is to be sold to an anonymous buyer, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.
The submarine, owned by Palm Springs-based NewCo Pty Ltd and leased to Urban Commons real estate and development company has been closed to visitors since 2015 due to its poor condition.In 2016, NewCo filed a lawsuit accusing the previous leaseholder of bad maintenance as, according to the company, the submarine was covered in rust, grime and peeling paint and infested with raccoons.
According to a submitted plan of action, the submarine will be removed from its location by mid-May - portions of a rock wall that surround the submarine will be removed to clear the way for the submarine and will be repaired afterwards.
