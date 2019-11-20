Register
16:10 GMT +320 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US - Mexican border

    Facebook Blocks Post on Democrats’ Support for Border Fence, Citing a Fact-Check That Confirms It

    © AFP 2019 / Sandy Huffaker
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The world’s biggest social media platform has long been accused of suppressing conservative voices that contradict the leftist narrative. This time, the decision is all the more perplexing given that the post doesn’t appear to be misleading despite what Facebook claimed.

    Facebook has blocked a post about the Democratic endorsement of a fence on the Mexican border, citing an independent fact-check. That fact-check shows the post contains no factual errors.

    On Tuesday, 18 November, conservative educational non-profit PragerU posted an image that said: “In 2006, Hillary Clinton voted for a fence on the Mexican border. So did Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer and 23 other Senate Democrats. Now, a border wall is considered racist."

    The post was soon covered up with a warning saying that it contains “partly false information.” Users could only access the image if they tapped on a small “see photo” bar underneath.

    The post was apparently referring to 2017 comments by the White House budget director, Mick Mulvaney, who slammed Democrats for their staunch opposition to Trump’s promised border wall.

    “We still don’t understand why the Democrats are so wholeheartedly against [the border wall],” Mulvaney said in a TV interview. “They voted for it in 2006. Then-Senator Obama voted for it. Senator Schumer voted for it. Senator Clinton voted for it.”

    All three Democrats, who were sitting in the Senate at the time (Schumer now is a Senate minority leader) did approve the 2006 Secure Fence Act, which required the construction of more than 1,100 kilometres of reinforced double-layered fencing along stretches of the Mexican border. The bill passed the Democrat-controlled Senate by a vote of 80 to 19. The double-layer provision was dropped two years later.

    The Facebook disclaimer provided a link to a fact-check on PolitiFact that rated Mulvaney’s statement “Half True." By the time the fact-check came out, Trump had not yet ordered the construction of his “big, beautiful wall,” which is now materialising in the form of a steel barrier akin to the one Democrats voted for in 2006.

    However, PolitiFact said Mulvaney was “partially accurate, but ignores important context,” because that border fence was “not as substantial as the wall Trump is proposing” and because the political context in 2006 was “different.”

    Facebook decided to cite that same fact-check as a reason to block PragerU’s post – although it says unambiguously that Democrats were in favour of a “border fence."

    “They provide a link to PolitiFact which does not dispute the claims: It actually confirms them!” PragerU said.

    As of writing this, the disclaimer has been dropped. The confusion is still there.

    Tags:
    Democratic Party, Mexico, United States, border wall, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse