Register
13:08 GMT +320 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ilhan Omar

    Ilhan Omar Asks Judge to ‘Show Compassion’ in Sentencing Man Who Threatened to Kill Her

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Lorie Shaull / Ilhan Omar
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe

    On Monday, New York resident Patrick Carlineo pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot and kill Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in March after calling her a “terrorist."

    Rep. Ilhan Omar has called for “a system of compassion to be applied” in sentencing a man who threatened to kill her earlier this year.

    In a letter to District Judge Frank Geraci in New York on Tuesday, the Democratic Congresswoman specifically stressed the seriousness of Patrick Carlineo’s crime, which “was a threat against an entire religion, at a time of rising hate crime against religious minorities in our country”.

    Omar warned against responding to acts of political retribution “with retribution ourselves”, adding that “the answer to hate is not more hate; it is compassion”.

    She called for a “restorative justice” approach toward Carlineo, insisting that “punishing the defendant with a lengthy prison sentence or a burdensome financial fine would not rehabilitate him”. If convicted, Carlineo will face up to 10 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

    “It would not repair the harm he has caused. It would only increase his anger and resentment,” Omar wrote, adding that a punitive approach will not prevent criminals like Carlineo from committing a crime again.

    “He should understand the consequences of his actions, be given the opportunity to make amends and seek redemption”, according to Omar.

    She concluded by quoting Nelson Mandela as saying once that , “people must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate they can be taught to love.”

    Carlineo’s lawyer Sonya Zoghlin has meanwhile told Huffington Post that he had “taken responsibility for using threatening and inappropriate language” with respect to Omar and that “we certainly agree with Congresswoman Omar’s recommendation that he be treated with compassion, rather than retribution”.

    Earlier, Zoghlin said in a statement that even though Carlineo was passionate about his beliefs and has “taken responsibility for using threatening language to express them”, he never intended to harm Omar.

    On 21 March, the 55-year-old called Omar's Washington office and told a staffer, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she's a f***ing terrorist. I'll put a bullet in her f***ing skull”, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s office.

    Carlineo later told federal investigators that he was a “patriot” and hated radical Muslims who are critical of US President Donald Trump.

    Related:

    Omar Shares Her ‘Complete Horror’ of 9/11 Experience After Being Under Fire for Earlier Comments
    Ilhan Omar Touts Bernie Sanders as President Who Will Fight ‘Western Imperialism’
    Ilhan Omar Says US Should Reconsider Aid to Israel
    Alabama GOP Approve Resolution on Expulsion of Ilhan Omar From US Congress - Report
    Tags:
    religion, crime, threat, judge, Ilhan Omar, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse