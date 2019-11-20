Register
08:35 GMT +320 November 2019
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump at a campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina Florida, U.S. November 5, 2016.

    Trump Blasts ‘Sick Media’ for Health Speculations as ‘Routine Physical’ Catches Melania ‘Off Guard’

    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    The US president’s weekend hospital visit has generated speculation regarding his health as it was reportedly not on his public schedule and didn’t follow protocols used by the White House for previous physicals, including advance public notice.

    US President Donald Trump brought up his recent hospital visit on Tuesday while meeting with his Cabinet.

    Trump said his wife, first lady Melania Trump, was caught off guard by his surprise Saturday visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and was concerned whether he was OK.

    In his remarks, Trump blasted reporters for fuelling speculations regarding his health over the unscheduled hospital visit, branding them as "dangerous" and "corrupt."

    "I get greeted with the news that 'we understand you had a heart attack.' I was called by our people in public relations: 'Sir, are you OK?' I said, 'OK from what?' 'The word is you had a heart attack. CNN said you may have had a heart attack,'” he said.

    Trump continued:

    "These people are sick. They're sick. And the press really, in this country, is dangerous. We don't have freedom of the press in this country — we have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media, and I hope they can get their act straight."

    Netizens responded to the news on social media, with some agreeing the visit seemed somewhat suspicious.

    Others were quick to agree with the president and deplored the fact that the media is “corrupt.”

    Many Twitter users swooped in on Trump’s reference to his wife calling him by the endearment “darling”…

    Other people on the social media platform pointed out that, indeed, Donald Trump is bound to have “medical issues.”

    ​Donald Trump made an unplanned trip to the military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, on 16 November.

    The president had tweeted:

    "Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center," the president tweeted early Sunday. "Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year."

    After media speculations began swirling over the mysterious visit, the White House released a statement late Monday from the president’s personal physician, US Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley.

    He said Saturday’s visit was a “routine, planned interim checkup.”

    He added that due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was “kept off the record.”

    “Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Conley wrote.

    He said a more thorough exam will be conducted next year and a full summary of the president’s physical on Saturday will be incorporated into next year’s report.

    White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told Fox News on Saturday that Trump had "a really busy year ahead" so "decided to go to Walter Reed and kind of get a head start with some routine checkups as part of his annual exam."

    Nonetheless, Grisham's statement raised questions as the White House has medical staff in place to deal with any health issues that might arise, and the weekend hospital visit didn’t follow typical protocols, including advance public notice.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
