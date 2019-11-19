The White House said late on Monday that US President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate individuals to key positions in his administration.

In particular, the statement said that J. Steven Dowd of Florida was nominated to be United States Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Jason Myung-lk Chung of Virginia, to be the United States Director of the Asian Development Bank, with the rank of Ambassador.

Dowd was confirmed as US Executive Director of the African Development Bank in October 2017, where he currently chairs the Bank’s Audit & Finance Committee. In this capacity, he reportedly evaluates infrastructure projects throughout Africa and engages with African governments on finance and monetary issues.

Before working at the African Development Bank, he worked for decades as a founder and senior executive in private sector trade, logistics, and finance.

Jason M. Chung of Virginia currently serves as the US Alternate Executive Director where he represents the United States on the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Before his appointment to the ADB, Chung served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs.

His profile reportedly included matters related to development finance, trade, and bilateral relationship between the US Treasury and foreign ministries of finance. Chung previously also worked for the Trump campaign and at the Republican National Committee.