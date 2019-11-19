Suspicious Package Prompts Evacuation of Milwaukee Fire Station

A suspicious package of unknown content was found Monday night near a fire station located at 4060 N. 27th St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to multiple reports.

Local media reported that following the discovery of the package the fire station and surrounding neighborhood were evacuated.

Hazardous materials crews along with the police have arrived on the scene.

Investigators are reportedly working to determine the contents of the package.

Suspicious package found at Milwaukee Fire Station near 27th and Capitol. They are sending in the robot. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/ahom1N6Cfn — Rebecca Klopf (@RebeccaKlopf) November 19, 2019

No further details were immediately available.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW