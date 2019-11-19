Register
05:10 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Business

    American Expert on Drug Trafficking Accused of Money Laundering – Report

    © Photo : Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Bruce Bagley, a Miami University professor who co-wrote a book titled 'Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in the Americas Today' in 2015, is now facing three criminal cases related to laundering money out of Venezuela into the US.

    Prosecutors in Manhattan accuse Bagley, 73, an expert on international studies and a professor at the University of Miami, of laundering cash out from Venezuela into the United States, The Daily Mail reported.

    Prosecutors claim that Bagley, co-author of Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in the Americas Today, played a key role in laundering over $2.5 million from the “proceeds of bribery and corruption, stolen from the citizens of Venezuela”, and set aside an estimated $250,000 for himself.

    The lawsuit alleges that Bagley received and passed monthly cash deposits from bank accounts in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, transferring 90 percent of the money to a third party, while keeping a percentage for himself.

    “Today's charges of money laundering and conspiracy should serve as an object lesson for Bruce Bagley, who now faces a potential tenure in federal prison,” said US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, quoted by The Daily Mail.

    According to the report, a representative of the University of Miami said that the University was briefed Monday afternoon on the indictment against the professor.

    “In light of this development, Professor Bagley is on administrative leave. As this is a personal matter in an ongoing investigation, the University has no further comment at this time,” a representative of the school said.

    Although TDM reported that they have contacted Bagley, there has been no comment from the accused professor.

    Prosecutors claim that they noticed “suspicious activity” in the period between November 2017 and October 2018, as the university professor received over $2.5 million from foreign bank accounts that were found to belong to a Colombian man whose name has not yet been revealed.

    “As we allege, Bagley, an American professor, contributed to the success of illegal activity overseas, carried out against the Venezuelan people, by facilitating access to illicitly obtained funds, and profiting from his role in the crime,” according to FBI assistant director-in-charge William F. Sweeney Jr.

    Sweeney suggested that Bagley’s story should be a lesson to others, warning that “involving oneself in public corruption, bribery, and embezzlement schemes is going to lead to an indictment”.

    Related:

    Deutsche Bank Faces Federal Reserve Scrutiny Amid Allegations of Money Laundering
    Malaysia Charges Hollywood Producer-Stepson of Former PM with Money Laundering - Report
    US Demands Russia's Vinnik Pay $100Mln in Fines for Alleged Money Laundering
    Former Pakistani President Zardari Sent to Jail in Money Laundering Case
    Russian Investigators Open Money Laundering Case Against Anti-Corruption Foundation
    Former Indian Finance Minister Sent to Jail on Corruption, Money Laundering Charges
    Tags:
    lawsuit, money laundering, professor, Corruption, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Natasha Poly walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Kodak Theatre on 16 November 2006 in Hollywood, California.
    Taste of Russia: Victoria's Secret Models Stun with Gorgeous Looks
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse