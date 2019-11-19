Apple Announces 2 December Special Press Event

US-based media reports earlier suggested that Apple would conduct a special event in October, although the company ultimately announced and released new products, including a new 16-inch MacBook Pro and a new AirPods Pro with noise cancellation, according to CNBC.
This is unexpected. Apple Event. December 2 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ok4UtcAylC— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 18, 2019
No products are expected to be released at the 2 December special event, CNBC said Monday. Apple annually issues a press statement detailing its favorite apps and games of the year, but this time there may be awards as well, CNBC said.
