Nine Shot, Several Dead in Family Backyard Shooting in Fresno, California

According to Fresno police officer Bill Dooley, the shooting took place about 6 p.m. at a backyard party, behind a house where shooting suspects fired into a crowd.
“Officers arrived on scene – what we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard.” he said. “We do have multiple shooting victims. We’re not releasing the total number yet.”
BREAKING UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says at least 9 people have been shot and multiple people killed at a home near Peach and Olive.— Marie Edinger KMPH (@MarieEdinger) November 18, 2019
FPD says family and friends were watching a football game in their back yard when random people came up and started shooting pic.twitter.com/iSN0DbIxlV
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
