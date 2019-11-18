Plane With Hillary Clinton Aboard Makes Emergency Landing After Mechanical Issue - Reports

The crew specified that the plane started shaking during the flight and they had to return to the gate. After the incident, they found metal debris in the area.

American Airlines flight 2144 with former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton on board returned to the gate at around 3:15 p.m. after suffering a mechanical issue, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a law enforcement source.

The plane was heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Washington's Reagan National Airport.

The airline reported that the passengers took another flight to Washington almost two hours later.

A representative for Clinton has declined to comment on the incident.