Pelosi Says Responding to What Republicans Say on Impeachment Is ‘Waste of Time’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that it is a "waste of time" to discuss what Republicans say about impeachment because "they are in denial about what has happened in the country."

Pelosi told CBS' Margaret Brennan that she has “a real discomfort level” with responding to Republicans as she believes they don’t actually see what’s going on.

“So if you want to ask me about where we're going on this, I'm happy to respond to that. But I find it a waste of my time and yours to just be talking about what Republicans say. ... Let their argument stand, because it's on such quicksand that I don't even want to have it given any more visibility by my dignifying any of their misrepresentations of what they say,” she said.

The House Speaker added that there is no timetable for when the impeachment inquiry will wrap up or even whether articles of impeachment will ultimately be voted on.

The impeachment inquiry against President Trump was launched on 24 September over a whistleblower complaint that claimed the president allegedly put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to investigate potential corruption dealings of Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine. It was revealed later, however, that the information provided by the so-called whistleblower was ''something they heard from somebody else.''

Right from the start, Trump has dismissed the impeachment inquiry against him as another ''witch hunt'' and insists that pure hearsay cannot serve as the basis for impeachment.