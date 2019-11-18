Ilhan Omar Pays $150,000 to Alleged Secret Lover’s Consulting Group - Report

Rep. Ilhan Omar paid another $150,000 to Tim Mynett’s political consulting group in the three months after The Post first revealed allegations she and Mynett were romantically involved.

The Minnesota congresswoman’s campaign has transferred $146,712.63 to Mynett’s E Street Group since The Post in August reported allegations she was having an affair with her paid consultant, records obtained by the New York Post show. The latest payments to Mynett’s group were for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and video production.

Omar had reportedly already paid $223,000 to Mynett through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, internet advertising, digital communications, and travel expenses to the E Street Group — taking the latest total to $370,000.

Both Omar and Mynett have denied the allegations of having any kind of affair that led to Mynett separating from his wife in April. In October, Omar also filed for divorce from her husband Ahmed Hirsi, claiming the marriage was “irretrievable.” The split was finalized on November 5.

Conservative watchdog the National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint against Omar with the Federal Election Commission in the wake of the bombshell report — seeking a probe into whether the Democrat used campaign funds to rendezvous with her alleged lover. However, the FEC has only three of six commissioner slots filled and needs at least four members to vote on complaints to start an investigation.

FEC spokesman Christian Hilland on Friday said the agency was still open for business but needed the US Senate to confirm a fourth member until it begins investigating campaign finance violations again.

“We are willing to accept reports but we are not able to move forward with any investigatory matters,” he said.