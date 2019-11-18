‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi to Take Part in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Sajad Gharibi, better known on the internet as the “Iranian Hulk” due to his giant physique, is set to participate in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Internet sensation Sajad Gharibi, an extreme bodybuilder from Iran with an outrageously puffed-up physique, has joined the boxing fight club, according to MMA Fighting on Sunday. Gharibi, whose other nickname is “the Persian Hercules”, is set to debut next year, BKFC President David Feldman said.

“We’re going to do a show entitled ‘USA vs. Iran: World War III,’ ” Feldman said. “[Gharibi] is literally our biggest signing we’ve ever had.”

Gharibi gained fame in 2016 not only for his bizarre behemoth build but because he vowed to join the fight against terrorists in Syria. His Instagram, which has 458,000 followers, is the place where he shows off his muscles and lifts more than his own body weight.