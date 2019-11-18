Register
    Sajad Gharibi

    ‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi to Take Part in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    © Photo: Instagram/sajadgharibiofficial
    Sajad Gharibi, better known on the internet as the “Iranian Hulk” due to his giant physique, is set to participate in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

    Internet sensation Sajad Gharibi, an extreme bodybuilder from Iran with an outrageously puffed-up physique, has joined the boxing fight club, according to MMA Fighting on Sunday. Gharibi, whose other nickname is “the Persian Hercules”, is set to debut next year, BKFC President David Feldman said.

    “We’re going to do a show entitled ‘USA vs. Iran: World War III,’ ” Feldman said. “[Gharibi] is literally our biggest signing we’ve ever had.”

    View this post on Instagram

    "Being A Star" is the name of my first movie a comedy-action genre film by iranian director Mostafa Hashemzehi, who is popularly known as agent zehi ; The film continues to explore where greed and jealousy hinders one to succeed and to make a person to be a star out of it . Sadjad Gharibi, known as the Iranian Hulk in the film, is a special police force who plays a role in the kidnapping operation by the kidnappers. It will be a movie starring many Iranian stars and is expected to achieve worldwide success due to the presence of Iranian Hulk figures in the US and Europe. For more information contact us at : Mostafa.hashemzehi@gmail.com Translate by @iman_pandi "برای ستاره شدن" نام اولین تجربه سینمایی من خواهد بود ، مصطفی هاشم زهی در نویسندگی و کارگردانی این اثر نقش دارد ، در توضیح این فیلم آمده است حسادت غرور و حرص مانع رسیدن به موفقیت و این تلاش برای رسیدن به هدف است که از انسان یک ستاره میسازد . سجاد غریبی ملقب به هالک ایرانی در این فیلم یک نیروی ویژه پلیس است که در عملیات نجات گروگانها از دست آدم ربایان به ایفای نقش میپردازد . "برای ستاره شدن" بدلیل حضور ستاره هایی جهانی مانند هالک ایرانی به موفقیت های بین المللی در آمریکا و اروپا دست پیدا خواهد کرد .

    A post shared by iranian hulk 🇮🇷 (@sajadgharibiofficial) on

    View this post on Instagram

    So I’m finally accepting my first professional fight from a Brazilian fighter before 2020 More updates to come via international mass media for any inquiries please contact iranianhulk@gmail.com (Im ready for the challenge) اخیرا یکی از ورزشکاران برزیلی من رو به چالش مبارزه در رینگ دعوت کرده بود ، من برای این مبارزه آماده هستم و طبق هماهنگی هایی که در حال انجام هست تا قبل از سال جدید میلادی این مبارزه انجام خواهد شد ، اخبار کامل بزودی از رسانه های بین المللی منتشر خواهد شد . تا قبل از سال جدید میلادی حداقل یک مبارزه خواهیم داشت

    A post shared by iranian hulk 🇮🇷 (@sajadgharibiofficial) on

    Gharibi gained fame in 2016 not only for his bizarre behemoth build but because he vowed to join the fight against terrorists in Syria. His Instagram, which has 458,000 followers, is the place where he shows off his muscles and lifts more than his own body weight.

