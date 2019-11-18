Police Clerk Sergio Nieto Gets 6 Years in Prison For Secretly Filming Cops in Bathroom - Reports

On 115 secretly recorded videos of 69 of clerk's colleagues, high-ranking police officers included, they have been caught either changing outfits or using the bathroom facilities, the Long Beach Post says.

A police clerk has been sentenced to six years in jail for taking covert photos of his colleagues when they were using a bathroom in California's Long Beach Police Department, according to the New York Post.

“This case was disturbing on many levels, but it is the complete betrayal of trust that many people cannot fathom”, Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert said in a statement. “This is the most serious case of invasion of privacy I have seen in my 20 years as a prosecutor.”

29-year-old Sergio Nieto allegedly had been making recordings of the cops and other police staff for over three months.

He also confessed to taking photos of 24 Hour Fitness' clients, according to the paper.

Nieto was caught after a police officer noticed a cell phone pointed at him in a bathroom stall and identified the perpetrator by his shoes, court documents revealed.