McDonald's Worker Arrested over Tampering with Police Officer's Food - Reports

McDonald's restaurant's management has not specified what exactly their employee Tatyana Hargrove did to the food.

She was reportedly seen by a local McDonald restaurant's manager tampering with food being cooked for a police officer. She was detained on Saturday morning after the manager had informed the city's sheriff office.

"I want to ensure our customers and law enforcement that the behavior exhibited by the individual involved in this incident does not represent my values nor those of my McDonald’s business. When we found out about this disturbing incident, we quickly notified the police. We are cooperating with their investigation and want law enforcement to know they are always welcome at McDonald’s", owner of the restaurant Jim Abbate said in an interview with Fox News.

According to ABC 23, the incident took place on Tuesday at a McDonald’s in California's Bakersfield. Hargrove's management learned about the incident by watching video recordings from cameras inside the restaurant and made the conclusion that the food was tampered with on purpose.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, its officer was involved in the incident.

In 2017, Tatyana Hargrove filed a complaint against the city of Bakersfield, blaming the local police department for using excessive force when she was reportedly mistaken for a male suspect. However, the police denied her accusations, instead claiming that she resisted being arrested.

In October, another McDonald's employee had an incident with a customer, striking him with a piece of kitchenware after he reportedly became enraged over not receiving proper service for 20 minutes.