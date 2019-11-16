Register
    Meghan McCain attends Variety's third annual Salute to Service celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

    ‘Wants to Stay in News’: Meghan McCain Ripped to Shreds for ‘Rot in Hell’ Remark About Roger Stone

    US
    Political analyst and strategist Roger Stone has been found guilty of obstruction of justice and making false statements at the time Special Counsel Robert Mueller was conducting his 2016 Russia collusion probe, before he concluded there was none.

    Senator John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain took to Twitter on Friday to express a wish that political operative Roger Stone “rot in hell” after Stone was found guilty on seven charges.


    Meghan’s remark may notably be a jab at Stone referencing his 2017 tweet at her father John McCain.

    In August 2017, Stone suggested that John McCain could “burn in hell for all eternity” after the senator lashed out at President Donald Trump’s pardon of Joe Arpaio, a sheriff-turned-politician who fell short in a bid to gain a seat in Congress, for his contempt of court charge.

    McCain’s remarks were met with a storm of taunting responses online, with one netizen pointing to her apparent double standard:

    “Didn't you complain when people said the same about your Dad?” one asked.

    “I’m sure her father could use the company”, a second butted in opting for a bit of black humour, while another posted a photoshopped image of Senator McCain surrounded by Daesh* and al-Nusra** fighters:

    Another chose a different aspect and used the discrepancy between what one looks like online and in reality:

    “That’s all she talks about is her dad. Without him, she’s nothing”, a different netizen said, while another went still further:

    Another insisted she doesn’t feel “strongly about anything”, which is deeply unlikable, adding that she is solely after the media spotlight:

    Author and strategist Roger Stone was convicted of obstruction of justice and making false statements over his testimony to Congress relating to emails hacked from the Democrats, as part of the Mueller probe on the now busted collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

    Stone has vehemently denied the claims, with POTUS, who is now targeted in an ongoing impeachment inquiry, retorting that the conviction “is a double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country”.

    ‘Rot in Hell’: Meghan McCain’s Recurrent Wish

    Meghan McCain made the same provocative remark about former Trump campaign strategist Paul Manafort last year, saying that Manafort should “rot in jail and then he should rot in hell”.

    She similarly referred to Republican Sen. Rand Paul recently, sharing that what she feels for him is hatred.

    In a separate jab, she recently addressed Trump’s withdrawal from Syria branding his administration “feckless unpatriotic cowards”.

    “Right now we’re just saying we’re just going to leave them and abandon them and to everyone in the White House and every Republican who was mad that President Obama pulled out of Iraq, you feckless unpatriotic cowards!” she fumed on The View.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    **Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (al-Qaeda affiliate, formerly known as Al-Nusra Front) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia

