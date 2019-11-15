US Court Says Russian National Burkov to Remain in Custody

ALEXANDRIA (Sputnik) - A US court on Friday extended the detention of Russian national Alexei Burkov, who was recently extradited from Israel to the United States on charges of involvement of cybercrime.

The court ordered that 29-year-old Burkov be kept in custody without specifying how long.

"You will be remaining in custody", the judge ruled, citing the gravity of charges and absence of family ties in the United States.

On Tuesday, US prosecutors said Russian national Alexei Burkov would face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison if found guilty in the United States.

On Monday, he was extradited from Israel to the United States on Monday

The Russian government has filed charges against him and demanded he be extradited to the country of origin and not the United States.

Burkov was detained in Israel at the request of the US administration and accused of money laundering and computer hacking.