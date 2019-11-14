UFO or Satellite Parade? Hawaiians Alarmed by Mysterious Lights in Night Sky

For the second night in a row, the skies over Hawaii have been lit up by a string of mysterious objects shimmering in the dark, many residents reported. Although a local outlet contacted the Federal Aviation Administration, there has been no official explanation yet.

Locals in Hawaii have reported en masse that mysterious near-perfectly ordered lights returned to the night sky after they first appeared the night before, Hawaii News Now has revealed.

“I was jumping up and down, freaking out like, ‘What is that? What is that?’ It was pretty weird. I couldn’t make any sense of it”, Kala Holiday told the outlet, while another viewer spoke about 20 to 25 lights “that resembled a Roman candle shot across the sky”.

Elon, Is It You?

However, the string of flicking lights remains a puzzle for witnesses, prompting speculation about their origin. While the National Weather Service said that it had not spotted anything suspicious, the Federal Aviation Administration, to whom the local media reached out for an explanation, has not shed light on the matter either.

Although there seems to be no official statement, the engineering company Oceanit suggests that the night “show” was produced by SpaceX’s Starlink Mission, which had its Falcon 9 rocket release about 60 mini-satellites to establish high-speed broadband Internet around the world.

These are said to be ordered in a line before dispersing. According to Oceanit’s marketing coordinator, Hawaii was lucky to have prime viewing conditions that gave locals a good look at the show.

“They are consistently orbiting the earth. It just depends on the location of the sun, how bright it is, where the shadow of the earth is following, everything effects the visibility”, Oceanit Marketing Coordinator Leah Colburn said.