US Mulls Designating Mexico Cartels as Terrorists Following Mormon Massacre - Commissioner

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations tops US government strategy proposals following the recent massacre of a Mormon family in an area of northern Mexico where cartels are active, acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters on Thursday.

"We are absolutely collectively from the USG [US government] having those discussions on what else we can do to absolutely target the cartels, to disrupt them and do as best we can to dismantle them," Morgan said when asked whether the United States is considering designating the Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations.

Morgan made his remarks in response to a reporter’s question on proposals for the terrorist designation, which have gained traction following the massacre of three women and six children of dual US-Mexican nationality.

Three American families from the Mormon community, including three mothers and 14 children, were brutally attacked in Northern Mexico, leaving nine of them dead, as revealed by the Mexican security minister.

It's estimated that more than 200,000 people in Mexico have either been killed or disappeared since the country's government, then headed by former Mexican President Felipe Calderón, declared war on organised crime in December 2006.