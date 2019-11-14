Offensive & Improper?: Ivanka Ripped to Pieces for Donning Golden Moroccan Dress

Ivanka literally shined in a gold and cream dress on her women’s empowerment trip, but it failed to distract the public from her social mission in the North African country, and even sparked quite a few stinging remarks.

The senior White House adviser, First Daughter Ivanka, visited Morocco last week to promote the White House’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which she has been championing over the past year.

Ivanka attended a dinner with Morocco’s Princess Lalla Meryemm, with an image of her from the occasion shared by White House Media Director Carolina Hurley.

In it, the presidential daughter could be seen wearing a gold and cream Moroccan national dress. The chic floor-length garment couldn’t help – naturally – but draw netizens’ curious glances.

“Lordy, she looks like a little girl playing dress up! Oh, right, that’s what she’s doing in the White House too acting like she knows what she’s doing”, one shared, shifting attention to Ivanka’s role in the White House.

Another chimed in, responding similarly:

​One went still further claiming Ivanka is "appropriating" the Moroccan culture:

However, fans quickly rushed to silence criticism, pointing to Ivanka’s “dazzling” looks while at the Moroccan palace:

Ivanka looks dazzling in that beautiful dress.

I am a moroccan and the traditional kaftan's (the dress) sleeves are usually huge and hidding the hand. I know much of you will be proning respect towards other cultures.

She is showing respect&humility by wearing a traditional women dress of Morocco a long time US friend country — Anas Zeroual (@AnastasiusZer) November 9, 2019

The visit to the North African country is Ivanka’s third overseas trip this year to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, spearheaded in February to consult and assist women in developing countries deepen their engagement in their countries’ economic life.

In October 2017, Ivanka Trump launched a women’s entrepreneurship fund with the World Bank and 13 other countries to offer over $1 billion to support women-led business projects.

In 2019, the initiative was extended by a $50 million project aimed at stimulating countries to redact laws that ban women from owning property or gaining access to business loans.

In a parallel move, Ivanka is behind a US domestic social initiative called the “Pledge to American Workers", launched by the presidential aide to help boost employees’ careers and general well-being.