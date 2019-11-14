Woman Vandalises Donald Trump's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - Video

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce continues to repair and clean the object demonstrating Trump's contribution to the industry for his successful TV show.

US President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced again on Wednesday, TMZ reported. As the footage shows, a woman wielding a can of white spray paint vandalised it in broad daylight then simply walked away.

This is not the first time Trump's star has been defaced by opponents of the 45th president.

Last year, the star was vandalised at least three times, with Trump's opponents writing "Putin's B*tch", painting a swastika, and prison bars on it.

One man was even sentenced to a day in jail, three years of probation and 20 days of community service, along with a $9,400 fine, for destroying the star in July.