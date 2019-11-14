Register
    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrives in Juba, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

    Nikki Haley Slams Dems over Impeachment Inquiry, Says Voters Shall Decide Trump’s Future in 2020

    Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley advised Democrats Wednesday to let America's voters decide on President Trump's future in the White House rather than pursuing impeachment.

    Haley suggested on "The Story" that the American people would rather see substantive legislation on more pressing issues like trade, illegal immigration and the federal budget than bothering themselves with an impeachment inquiry.

    "The bottom line is, I think this is a distraction from what the American people really care about," she said. "They want to see jobs, the economy - all of those things focused on and the US-Mexico-Canadian trade agreement [USMCA] needs to get done. The country's being divided on illegal immigration - they need to get in there and debate that. The thing that bothers me about the impeachment is we're less than a year away from an election. Let the people decide."

    Haley went further, describing the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky  - the cornerstone of the impeachment proceedings - as a regular conversation between two heads of state. She noted that it is "not a secret" that Trump asked about the Kiev government potentially investigating the Bidens, but added that Trump continues to deny any threat was made to Ukraine, and that the military aid was nonetheless delivered.

    The ex-ambassador to the UN added that the president appears to be rightfully resentful of how he has been treated by Congress.

    "He's been in one investigation after another, yet the other side has not been investigated, and I think it just kind of burns him a bit," she said.

    Haley also responded to rumors she could supplant Vice President Mike Pence on Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, including the suggestions made by Steve Schmidt, a campaign strategist and MSNBC pundit who has worked for the late Sen. John McCain and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Haley said that a vice president switch will not happen, saying Schmidt and others were trying to "create excuses" for the fact she is a woman with a good working relationship with Trump. She also praised Pence for doing good work and added that he and the president are "strong together."

