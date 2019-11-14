Drag Queens & Drink Specials: US Capital Shows Out as Impeachment Inquiry Goes Live

From early bar openings to a drag queen reporting, the first day of public impeachment hearings regarding US President Donald Trump’s alleged misconduct brought out a number of spectacles on and near Capitol Hill.

While the White House confirmed the US president would not be watching day one of the public impeachment hearings, the same could not be said for the rest of Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

Though some would say it’s uncouth to drink before noon, bars in the nation’s capital started slinging libations before 10 a.m. in order to serve customers who came to quench their thirst and watch key witnesses’ testimonies to the House Intelligence Committee.

The political patron appeasement during the special event didn’t stop there, however.

Some locations extended the duration of their happy hours and amped up the impeachment pageantry while poking fun at the process through a number of witty drink specials

Duffy’s Irish Pub, for example, introduced its series of “happy hearing hours” that offered $5 rail drinks and discounted beer and wine. Those willing to blow a few more bucks could also indulge in specialty cocktails such as “James and the Giant Impeachment” and the “Subpoena Colada.”

Naturally, peach-flavored liquor and Schnapps were the go-to ingredient for themed mixed drinks for many bars such as the Union Pub, which served an “Impeachment Please” cocktail with Jim Beam Peach, simple syrup and orange bitters (which may be a reference to the president himself). The bar also advertised their Sobieski Pepper Peach vodka and peach Schnapps-based drink "I Got 99 Problems But Impeachment Ain't One.”

With drinks such as “Daddy Will Never Love You” and “Jared’s Grease in the Middle East,” Capitol Lounge appeared to pull no punches with their array of impeachment cocktails.

Even on Capitol Hill, things started off a little less than normally on Wednesday - especially for Longworth House Office Building security officers who had to take extra precautions and scan the voluminous wig of a drag queen (and no, it was not Rudy Giuliani this time).

A drag queen going through security at the impeachment hearings is seriously relatable content. pic.twitter.com/D8MGbHiROj — Alexander Kacala (@TheFaymeReport) November 13, 2019

The performer, later identified by the stage name Pissi Myles, made an appearance at the government building to deliver live reporting on the impeachment hearing, according to NBC News.

“It’s a crazy day in Washington! I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today," Myles told the outlet Wednesday morning. "Tensions are high, and the bar for who’s allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low.”

Only time will tell who will show up for Friday’s open hearing, which will feature former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.