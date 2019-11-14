Register
01:11 GMT +314 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his visit to a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, U.S. September 18, 2019

    Trump Administration Will Reportedly Livestream Construction of US-Mexico Border Wall

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Despite dissent from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials, the Trump administration is planning to set up cameras and livestream the construction of US President Donald Trump’s wall on the US-Mexico border, according to four people familiar with the matter.

    “There will be a wall cam, and it’ll launch early next year,” a senior White House official confirmed to the Washington Post, also noting that the purpose of the livestream is to generate public support for the project.

    The Washington Post also reported that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, proposed the livestreaming initiative during meetings in July in an effort to publicly demonstrate how the president managed to build the wall, despite pushback. 

    However, both the USACE and the CBP told Kusher that construction contractors do not want their techniques made available to competitors through a live broadcast. 

    Officials at the agencies also expressed concern that the cameras would “show US work crews violating Mexican sovereignty,” the Washington Post reported, “because they sometimes must stray south of the border to maneuver their vehicles and heavy equipment in the desert.”

    However, despite these objections, Kushner has remained steadfast in his livestreaming request.

    “It’s understood that Kushner is so aggressive because the president has been asking him about it all the time,” another senior White House official told the Washington Post.

    It is still unclear how much the livestreaming initiative and associated technology would cost.

    So far, 81 miles of the wall have been built, with a goal of constructing another 400 to 500 miles. Kushner is optimistic that the construction rate will increase from two to three miles a week to six miles a week by next year, according to a senior White House official.

    The US Department of Defense authorized $1 billion of funding for the construction of Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border in March. Trump’s disagreements with the Democrats on the border wall issue previously resulted in a record 35-day federal government shutdown that ended in January. 

    Related:

    DoD's $1 Billion for Trump's Border Wall a 'Fluke', Not a Victory - Prof
    Trump Seeks to Hand Border Wall Construction to North Dakota Firm - Report
    Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion for Trump's Border Wall - Reports
    US Court Rejects Trump Administration Request for Border Wall Military Funding - Reports
    The Wall: Cracks Deepening in US Admin. Over Trump's Tough Border Policy – Prof.
    Tags:
    border wall, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse