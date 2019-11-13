Trump Working, Not Watching First Open Impeachment Hearing on Wednesday - White House

"He's in the Oval [Office] in meetings," Grisham said as quoted by the pool report. "Not watching. He's working."
However, the pool report pointed out that no Marine is standing guard outside the West Wing of the White House as is customary when the US president is in the Oval office.
Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian affairs George Kent and acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor are testifying on Wednesday as part of the first public hearings of the House impeachment inquiry of Trump.
Trump released the transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy, said the conversation was "perfect" and characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)