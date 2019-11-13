‘Entire Economy Added 6 Mln:’ Ivanka Trump Jeered as POTUS Boasts She Created 14 Million Jobs in US 

Donald Trump’s comment was designed to applaud the preliminary results of a social initiative called “Pledge to American Workers", launched by Ivanka Trump among other campaigners last year to help boost employees’ careers and general well-being.

Ivanka Trump found herself in hot water after her father, President Donald Trump, thanked her during a New York event for exceeding - to a great extent- her initially set goals to help create jobs across the US.

As the co-chair of the National Council for the American Worker, Ivanka pledged to help deliver 500,000 jobs but according to the president, she has helped as many as 14 million Americans find employment since 2016, the year he won the presidency.

The comment has sparked a wealth of reactions online, with many openly ridiculing Ivanka on Twitter, pointing to what they say are overwhelmingly exaggerated figures:

BAHAHAHA...Walmart has 2.3 million employees globally, so Ivanka has created 6X Walmart?? Why are people clapping at this comment when they should be rolling on the floors in laughter — patrick churchill (@patrickchurchil) November 12, 2019

It sounded like weird applauses. It wasn't cheerful. Nobody couldn't believe what he just said. — Jay Töpseli (@JayTopseli) November 12, 2019

Walmart is the largest employer (other than Fed) with 1.5M employees. Ivanka has created 14M jobs? Where? — Russ Vodder (@RussVodder) November 12, 2019

Trump just claimed Ivanka created 14 million jobs. The entire economy added 6 million. - Vox@TheView #TheView



Probably a shell company with

ZERO Employees #TrumpLiarFamily#TrumpFamilyLiars



THIS IS ALL LIES BY #DonaldTrump that are SICK#25th https://t.co/ibaHhg9fAo — Maybejeff (@jjenzo6) November 13, 2019

One even suggested the cited figure as unrealistic because Ivanka had closed down her fashion apparel business, while noting cheekily her stylists and maids could hardly account for 14 million workers.

1. Ivanka never sold that many shoes.

2. She closed her American company laying off a couple dozen office employees.

3. Doubt it takes 14 million to be her assistants, surgeons, hair & makeup staff (including full time eye brow plucker) & stylist. — Betty Boogaloo (@BettyBoogaloo) November 12, 2019

Others have, meanwhile, opted for a more rational approach offering dry statistics:

Trump keeps falsely saying/suggesting Ivanka is responsible for "14 million jobs." The Pledge to America's Workers counts 14 million "education and training opportunities" pledged by US companies -- many for existing employees, many having nothing to do with the White House. — kathleen (@kathlee73732050) November 13, 2019

The ethics group alleges that Ivanka's conduct violated 18 U.S.C. Section 208, which prohibits federal employees from participating "personally and substantially" in "matters that have a direct and predictable effect on a financial interest of the employee or their spouse." — Sue Demora (@smdemora) November 12, 2019



While some suggested the 14 million jobs could be the reality beyond the US, given “patents for her companies in China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey”.

I think @realDonaldTrump may be right . Ivanka created 14 million jobs in China and Saudi Arabia and Turkey. With patents for her companies, all it takes to run trump business overseas sounds right. But why are American taxpayers paying 14mil ppl salaries for her employees? — Pjoyfarrar🌊🌊 (@farrarpjoy) November 12, 2019

Meanwhile, data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) indicated that over the 33 months in the White House, the Trump administration has created an estimated 6.25 million jobs.

The US president previously credited daughter Ivanka with creating “millions of jobs”, while addressing the issue at a meeting with the nation’s governors in February.

The First Daughter helped launch the so-called “Pledge to American Workers” initiative, which calls on US businesses to help train future and current employees over several years.

“The Trump Administration is asking companies and trade groups throughout the country to sign our Pledge to America’s Workers—committing to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement", the Pledge states, further proceeding:

“We call upon employers large and small to join this crucial initiative to create more jobs, strengthen our economy, and restore hopeful futures to countless families. As the economy booms, it’s time to make a Pledge to America’s Workers".

The initiative not merely stipulates that US employers boost education opportunities available to their personnel, but presupposes social benefits and perks expected to impact positively employees’ work and well-being.

Separately, she has been progressing with her own women’s empowerment project: in October 2017, Ivanka Trump launched a women’s entrepreneurship fund with the World Bank and 13 other countries to offer over $1 billion to back women-led entrepreneurship.

In 2019, the initiative was followed up by a $50 million project urging countries to redact laws prohibiting women from owning property, or gaining access to business loans.