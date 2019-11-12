Register
23:13 GMT +312 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A BART officer from California is seen in cellphone footage confronting transit rider Steve Foster over his decision to eat a breakfast sandwich on the train platform, which is a citable offense per the state's law.

    Video: US Transit Boss Apologizes to BART Rider Cited for Eating on Train Platform

    © Screenshot/Bill Gluckman
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    Bob Powers, the general manager for San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system, issued an apology Monday after viral cellphone footage recently surfaced, showing the detainment of a transit rider for eating a breakfast sandwich on a train platform.

    The sandwich altercation unfolded last week after a BART police officer confronted rider Steve Foster for deciding to eat a breakfast sandwich on the train platform. The official was initially called to the scene after receiving reports of an intoxicated woman in the area; however, he later turned his attention to Foster after realizing he was in violation of the system’s “no food” policy.

    “Moving 415,000 riders each day comes with complexities and there are laws in place to keep our system safe, welcoming, and clean. I’ve seen the video of the incident involving a man eating on our platform and our police response,” reads the statement from Powers. “Eating in the paid area is banned and there are multiple signs inside every station saying as much. As a transportation system our concern with eating is related to the cleanliness of our stations and system.”

    “The officer asked the rider not to eat while passing by on another call. It should have ended there, but it didn’t,” he adds, before explaining that the officer ultimately decided to issue Foster a citation when he spotted him continuing to eat after being told to stop.

    “The officer was doing his job but context is key. … I’m disappointed how the situation unfolded.  I apologize to Mr. Foster, our riders, employees, and the public who have had an emotional reaction to the video,” the release continues.

    The statement, however, has brought little comfort to Foster, who told local news station KRON 4 that he isn’t “feeling that apology at all.”

    “They kind of flipped the story,” Foster said. “What do I want? I want him to be disciplined. I feel like if you don’t know how to approach people in that field of work, then maybe you shouldn’t be in that position.”

    He added that he has no regrets about the altercation, and that he would conduct himself the same way again.

    Cellphone footage of the sandwich-centered incident, which was captured by Foster’s partner, begins after the initial confrontation and with the officer already firmly grasping Foster’s backpack.

    “You singled me out, out of these people,” a distraught Foster can be heard saying as the officer notes that he is detaining him because he is eating. “I'm not going to jail. Going to jail for eating a f**king sandwich? …  I haven’t done anything wrong.”

    Both Foster and his partner continue to go back and forth with the officer, asking for an explanation as to why there are food shops at the station if they’re not allowed to eat in the area. The couple can also be heard asking the cop about the location of signs discouraging riders from eating on BART property.

    The video goes on to show Foster being placed in handcuffs after several additional police officers arrive on the scene, eventually cutting off after he’s transported into a secure room away from the train platform. He was ultimately given a citation for violating BART’s policy against eating on public transportation.

    “No matter how you feel about eating on BART, the officer saw someone eating and asked him to stop. When he didn’t, he was given a citation,” reads a statement issued on BART’s Twitter page.

    Public outrage over the matter has led to a staged “eat-in” by local residents.

    ​A similar demonstration is scheduled to take place on November 16 at BART’s Pleasant Hill station, where Foster was apprehended by officers.

    An investigation into the matter is being conducted by BART’s Independent Police Auditor. The probe’s findings will be submitted to the Citizen Review Board.

    Related:

    Mexican Cartel Used Satanic Ritual Involving Skulls and Foetus in a Jar to Protect It From Police
    Police Use Pepper Spray Against Protesting Supporters of Human Rights Activist in Santiago
    Police Use Tear Gas Against Hong Kong Protesters Again Amid Worst Violence in Weeks - Reports
    Antarctic? US Police Fail to Catch ‘Nazi Turtles’ With Swastikas on Their Shells
    Video: Mass Arrest of US Marines Accused of Participating in Human Smuggling Ring
    Tags:
    apology, transit, sandwich, train, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse