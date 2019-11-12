Former US President Jimmy Carter Admitted to Hospital to Relieve Brain Pressure from Bleeding

According to the Carter Center, the procedure is scheduled for tomorrow morning at Emory University Hospital where the former president has been admitted.

Former US president Jimmy Carter has been admitted to an Atlanta hospital to relieve brain pressure from bleeding, caused by recent falls, the Carter Center announced on its twitter page.

Earlier in October, the Carter Center said that the ex-President has been admitted to a hospital after falling at his home in Georgia.

According to reports back then, he already fell at his home earlier in October, but later returned to his activities, going to Tennesse to rally volunteer builders.

Carter, who was born in Georgia in 1924, served as governor of the state from 1971-1975 and won the 1976 elections, becoming 39th President of the United States.

After losing his re-election to Republican candidate Ronald Reagan in 1980, Carter left the political stage and established the Carter Center - a humanitarian organisation promoting human rights across the world, which brought him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.